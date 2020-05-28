MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June 5:24 PM PDT 5/28/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. Netflix is out with the old and in with the new. The streamer announced a number of titles leaving in June. Films that Netflix is saying goodbye to throughout the upcoming month include The King's Speech, Avengers: Infinity War, God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, A Perfect Man, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Tarzan and Tarzan 2. A number of films will disappear on June 30, including 21, Blow, Chasing Amy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Invention of Lying, Julie & Julia, The Matrix trilogy, Philadelphia, The Polar Express and Yes Man. On the TV side, the complete series of Mad Men will be taken off on June 9 and three Jeopardy! collections will disappear on June 27. Television titles that will leave the streamer on June 30 include the complete series of Cheers, The Andy Griffith Show and Limitless. Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large slate of new additions set to appear in June. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June. Leaving June 1 The King's Speech Leaving June 3 God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Leaving June 4 A Perfect Man Leaving June 7 Equilibrium From Paris With Love Leaving June 9 Mad Men (Seasons 1-7) Leaving June 10 Standoff Leaving June 11 Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (Series 1) Leaving June 12 Dragonheart Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer Dragonheart: A New Beginning Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire Leaving June 13 Cutie and the Boxer Leaving June 16 The Stanford Prison Experiment Leaving June 22 Tarzan Tarzan 2 Leaving June 27 Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection Leaving June 29 The Day My Butt Went Psycho! (Seasons 1-2) Leaving June 30 The Amityville Horror The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1-8) Blow The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Brooklyn's Finest Center Stage Chasing Amy Cheers (Seasons 1-11) Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Chloe Click Cloverfield The Curious Case of Benjamin Button The Duchess Elizabeth Elizabeth: The Golden Age Ferris Bueller's Day Off Ghost Rider Happyish (Season 1) Here Alone Inception Instructions Not Included The Invention of Lying Julie & Julia Kate & Leopold Kiss the Girls The Last Samurai Limitless (Season 1) Little Monsters Mansfield Park The Mask of Zorro The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions Minority Report Patriot Games Philadelphia The Polar Express Race to Witch Mountain The Ring Scary Movie Sliver Stuart Little 2 Tremors Tremors 2: Aftershocks Tremors 3: Back to Perfection Tremors 4: The Legend Begins Tremors 5: Bloodline 21 What Lies Beneath Yes Man FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr