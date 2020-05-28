MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

5:24 PM PDT 5/28/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is out with the old and in with the new. The streamer announced a number of titles leaving in June.

Films that Netflix is saying goodbye to throughout the upcoming month include The King's Speech, Avengers: Infinity War, God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, A Perfect Man, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Tarzan and Tarzan 2.

A number of films will disappear on June 30, including 21, Blow, Chasing Amy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Invention of Lying, Julie & Julia, The Matrix trilogy, Philadelphia, The Polar Express and Yes Man.

On the TV side, the complete series of Mad Men will be taken off on June 9 and three Jeopardy! collections will disappear on June 27.

Television titles that will leave the streamer on June 30 include the complete series of Cheers, The Andy Griffith Show and Limitless.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large slate of new additions set to appear in June.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in June.

Leaving June 1

The King's Speech

Leaving June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

Equilibrium
From Paris With Love

Leaving June 9

Mad Men (Seasons 1-7)

Leaving June 10

Standoff

Leaving June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (Series 1)

Leaving June 12

Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
 

Leaving June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

Tarzan
Tarzan 2

 Leaving June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho! (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving June 30

The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1-8)
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers (Seasons 1-11)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish (Season 1)
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless (Season 1)
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
21
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man