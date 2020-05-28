Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is out with the old and in with the new. The streamer announced a number of titles leaving in June.

Films that Netflix is saying goodbye to throughout the upcoming month include The King's Speech, Avengers: Infinity War, God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, A Perfect Man, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Tarzan and Tarzan 2.

A number of films will disappear on June 30, including 21, Blow, Chasing Amy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Invention of Lying, Julie & Julia, The Matrix trilogy, Philadelphia, The Polar Express and Yes Man.

On the TV side, the complete series of Mad Men will be taken off on June 9 and three Jeopardy! collections will disappear on June 27.

Television titles that will leave the streamer on June 30 include the complete series of Cheers, The Andy Griffith Show and Limitless.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large slate of new additions set to appear in June.

Leaving June 1

The King's Speech

Leaving June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving June 4

A Perfect Man

Leaving June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love

Leaving June 9

Mad Men (Seasons 1-7)

Leaving June 10

Standoff

Leaving June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (Series 1)

Leaving June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire



Leaving June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho! (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving June 30

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1-8)

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers (Seasons 1-11)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish (Season 1)

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless (Season 1)

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

21

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man