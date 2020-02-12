Netflix Kicks Off Swedish Original 'Love & Anarchy'

The new Nordic comedy from 'Quicksand' producer FLX is part of a broader push by the streaming giant into Scandinavian originals.

Netflix is going beyond Nordic Noir with Love & Anarchy, a new Scandinavian original series from Swedish producer FLX (Quicksand) and writer/director Lisa Langseth (Euphoria, Pure).

The comedic drama stars A Man Called Ove actress Ida Engvoll as Sofie, a career-driven consultant and married mother of two whose well-ordered life is thrown off course. When Sofie gets an assignment to modernize an old publishing house, she meets young IT tech Max (first-timer Björn Mosten), and begins a flirtatious game where the two secretly challenge each other to do things that question societal norms. What starts innocently soon becomes serious as the challenges, and their consequences, grow.

“I hope Love & Anarchy becomes cheeky, funny and will give a new perspective on our society,” said Engvoll. “To me, the story is a paradox taking place within and around my character Sofie in a society that isn’t fully embracing the human being ... Love is one of my greatest interests and combined with anarchy this is my dream role!”

Langseth will serve as the head writer on the eight-part series together with Alex Haridi (Quicksand, Real Humans) and is directing all episodes. The Swedish filmmaker is best-known for discovering Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander, with whom she has made three films: Pure, Hotel and Euphoria.

Reine Brynolfsson, Björn Kjellman, Johannes Bah Kuhnke and Gizem Erdogan co-star in Love & Anarchy, which has begun shooting in Stockholm. FLX, whose crime drama Quicksand has been a hit for Netflix, will produce Love & Anarchy with Quicksand producers Fatima Varhos and Frida Asp heading up the show together with executive producers Pontus Edgren and Martina Hakansson.

Love & Anarchy will launch exclusively on Netflix worldwide later this year.

The series adds to Netflix's growing slate of Nordic originals, which run the genre gamut from Norwegian coming-of-age drama Ragnarok, to the dystopian sci-fi of Denmark's The Rain, the crime series Quicksand and Warrior, and the Game of Thrones spoof Norsemen.



