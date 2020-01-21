Netflix Lands Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Movie

Martin Scorsese will reteam with his 'Irishman' studio and produce with Steven Spielberg, Cooper and Todd Phillips.

Netflix is getting a lot more musical.

The streamer has landed the Bradley Cooper-fronted Leonard Bernstein movie that was previously set up at Paramount. The movie will act as Cooper's directorial follow-up to A Star is Born, with the actor having also co-written the screenplay about the legendary composer with Spotlight and The Post scribe Josh Singer.

The feature will span over 30 years, telling the beautifully complex story of the marriage between Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre.

Cooper has the rights from the Bernstein Estate and has been working closely with Bernstein's children — Jamie, Alexander and Nina — for the past two years. (There was a rival Bernstein project, The American, that was set to star Jake Gyllenhaal and be directed by Cary Fukunaga from Bron Studios, but Cooper's pic secured the life rights from the estate.)

Martin Scorsese will reteam with his The Irishman studio and produce with Steven Spielberg, Cooper and Todd Phillips, as well as Amblin's Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Fred Berner and Amy Durning.

The feature is expected to begin production early next year, with Netflix planning a theatrical release, cementing the movie's awards hopeful status.