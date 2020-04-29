Netflix Lands Faith-Based Musical 'A Week Away'

The film features reimagined versions of well-known contemporary Christian music.

Netflix has landed faith-based movie musical A Week Away.

The project, which was shot in Nashville, follows troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it.

Sherri Shepherd and David Koechner also star, with newcomers Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling and Iain Tucker.

The movie is based on an idea from Alan Powell, who cowrote the screenplay with Kali Bailey. Music video director Roman White, who has worked with talent that includes Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Carrie Underwood, directed.

Powell and Steve Barnett produced via their Monarch Media banner, along with Gabe Vasquez. Monarch's Vicky Patel and Corby Pons exec produced.

The film features reimagined versions of well-known contemporary Christian music. Additionally, the film’s music producer, Adam Watts (High School Musical 3) has penned three new original songs for the film. Powell and Cory Clark worked closely with Watts in writing and producing the music.

“We made a film designed to entertain while exploring universal themes of family, friendship and acceptance. There is no better time than right now, and no better partner on the planet than Netflix, to help share that message," said Powell. Barnett added: “We are grateful for the hard work by everyone involved in A Week Away and very proud of the film we made together. We couldn’t be more excited that the film will have the opportunity to put a smile on millions of faces.”

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal with Netflix on behalf of the filmmakers.