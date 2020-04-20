Netflix Lands Melissa McCarthy, Ted Melfi Dramedy 'The Starling'

Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant and Daveed Diggs also star in the film, currently in postproduction.

Netflix has landed the Ted Melfi-directed dramedy The Starling, which reteams the filmmaker with his St. Vincent star Melissa McCarthy.

The movie, currently in postproduction, also stars Chris O'Dowd and Kevin Kline, with a large ensemble cast that includes Daveed Diggs, Loretta Devine and Timothy Olyphant.

The Starling, written by Matt Harris, follows a married couple that suffers a hardship, leading Jack (O'Dowd) to head off to deal with his grief while Lilly (McCarthy) remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt. As if Lilly’s troubles weren’t bad enough, a starling bird that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry (Kline), a quirky psychologist turned veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form a unique and unlikely friendship as they each help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems.

Skyler Gisondo, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn also star.

Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker produced the movie, along with Melfi and Quinn. Boies Schiller Entertainment's Zack Schiller and David Boies exec produced, with eOne’s Jen Gorton and Zev Foreman.

This is the latest big acquisition for Netflix, which picked up the previously theater-bound comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, from Paramount.