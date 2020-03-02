Netflix to Launch Los Angeles Stand-Up Comedy Festival

The star-driven Netflix is a Joke Fest from April 27 to May 3, with Dave Chappelle and Ali Wong headlining, will help promote the streamer's online comedy brand.

Netflix is bringing its comedy brand to Los Angeles comedy clubs and stages with an inaugural Netflix is a Joke Fest.

Having already signed stand-up talent like Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer as one of the largest buyers of comedy specials, the streaming giant now plans to put its comedy performers, and brand, on stage at the weeklong Netflix Is a Joke event in Los Angeles from April 27 to May 3.

The star-driven event will also feature performances by Ken Jeong, Iliza Shlesinger, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart and Martin Lawrence. The comedy festival, to be produced in association with Live Nation, will take place at around 20 venues in the city, including the Greek Theatre, the Hollywood Bowl, Largo and the Laugh Factory.

"It's an honor to transform L.A. for one week into the funniest place on earth," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement.

Foxx, Schumer, Lawrence and Fonda and Tomlin will each host their own galas at The Palladium to showcase U.S. and international comedy talent that Netflix has signed up for specials. The event will also include the Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with headliners Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes.

Among the around 100 stand-up shows planned at the Netflix showcase are also performances by Sarah Silverman, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal and Chris Rock.

The Netflix is a Joke Fest is an extension of Netflix Is a Joke Radio, a partnership between Netflix and SiriusXM, which brings its comedy brand to the satellite radio format. The streamer said 11 of the stand-up shows at its inaugural Netflix is a Joke Fest event will be recorded for play on its various comedy platforms.

The Los Angeles comedy format is also another promotional opportunity for Netflix as it faces increased competition for subscribers from streaming services like Amazon and Hulu and new offerings from traditional media companies like Disney.