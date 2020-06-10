Netflix Launches Black Lives Matter Collection of Films, TV Shows and Documentaries

"With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

In response to the worldwide demonstrations protesting racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death, Netflix has launched a Black Lives Matter collection of films, TV shows and documentaries to help U.S. subscribers better understand the experience of Black Americans.

Titles in the collection include Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods (out Friday); Ava DuVernay's 13th and When They See Us; Mudbound; Orange Is the New Black; Dear White People; and Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, among others.

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters,'" Netflix said in a statement on Twitter. "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

The collection can be accessed through Netflix’s main menu and at netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.

Netflix's Black Lives Matter collection comes nearly two weeks after the company voiced its support for the Black community in a statement, becoming one of the first entertainment and media companies to do so.

"To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," Netflix said in a May 30 tweet, which has racked up more than one million likes. "We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."