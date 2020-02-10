Netflix, Liberty Global Strike New Multiyear Deal

The agreement between John Malone's cable giant and the global streamer covers 11 million pay TV subscribers in Europe.

Netflix and John Malone's international cable giant Liberty Global on Monday said that they have extended their integration deal for several years, covering about 11 million pay TV subscribers in Europe.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. The new multiyear agreement brings such Netflix originals as The Irishman, Sex Education and The Witcher to Netflix users among Liberty Global's subscribers and complements the licensed content on the cable company's video service.

The deal makes it easy for Liberty Global customers to subscribe to Netflix and access their existing streaming subscriptions. Liberty Global's Virgin Media in the U.K. was the first TV and broadband provider in Europe to launch Netflix within its advanced digital television platform seven years ago.

Virgin Media "has proven the success of the partnership as approximately half of its V6 video subscribers regularly access Netflix content on their TV sets," said Liberty Global. Having embedded Netflix on Liberty Global set top boxes has also provided "significantly higher net promoter and customer satisfaction scores," it said.



"We are excited to extend our partnership with Netflix and continue to provide the best of all worlds in content on a single, intuitive platform," said Enrique Rodriguez, chief technology officer of Liberty Global. "Netflix is a global leader in streaming content, and that’s precisely a partner we want for our customers."

Liberty Global in late 2016 rolled out its Netflix integration to customers worldwide, including in Latin America. It has since spun off its Latin American operation.

Netflix recently also extended a similar multiyear deal with Comcast's European pay TV giant Sky.

Wall Street analysts have called such integrations of streaming video products into pay TV services win-wins for both partners.