Netflix Makes Its Case to the Academy Ahead of Oscars Eligibility Meeting

The streamer's official film Twitter account tweeted about the company's "love" of cinema.

Netflix Film's official Twitter account succinctly laid out its case for continued Oscar consideration for its films ahead of the next Academy Board of Governors meeting where eligibility rules are set to be discussed.

On Sunday night, the streamer's film account tweeted that "we love cinema" but also that the company loved providing "access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without theaters," as well as "letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time," and "giving filmmakers more ways to share art."

The tweet ended by suggesting that loving cinema and the Netflix model was "not mutually exclusive."

Netflix's Roma won three Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards, but failed to clinch the best picture award despite being the odds on favorite with some speculating that film faced a backlash.

Since the Oscars, Netflix has come under sustained criticism from film industry bodies and Hollywood heavyweights to conform to more traditional theatrical releases for its award-worthy films. Steven Spielberg, the Academy's directors branch governor, has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Netflix and its model pertaining to films. Spielberg is pushing for a rule change at the Academy that would require a movie to have an exclusive theatrical window of at least four weeks to be eligible for major Oscars.