Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

Take a look at the movies and TV show titles that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Ghostbusters, The Breakfast Club, United 93 and The Cider House Rules are among the films leaving Netflix next month, as are Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Beauty and the Beast.

The streamer is getting rid of a handful of television series as well, including the 18th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and all six seasons of Party of Five and Drop Dead Diva.

While a number of titles are leaving the streaming service, Netflix just announced a new slate of movies and television series that will be added throughout March.

Read on for the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March.

Leaving March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game — Director's Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Leaving March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving March 8

Click

Leaving March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5