Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March
Take a look at the movies and TV show titles that will disappear from the streaming service next month.
Ghostbusters, The Breakfast Club, United 93 and The Cider House Rules are among the films leaving Netflix next month, as are Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and Beauty and the Beast.
The streamer is getting rid of a handful of television series as well, including the 18th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and all six seasons of Party of Five and Drop Dead Diva.
While a number of titles are leaving the streaming service, Netflix just announced a new slate of movies and television series that will be added throughout March.
Read on for the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March.
Leaving March 1
Bruce Almighty
Fair Game — Director's Cut
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Gift
The Little Rascals
United 93
Leaving March 2
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Leaving March 3
Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
Leaving March 4
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Leaving March 5
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Leaving March 8
Click
Leaving March 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
Role Models
Leaving March 18
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Leaving March 31
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5