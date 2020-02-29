MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

8:54 PM PST 2/29/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is getting a head start on spring cleaning by losing a number of titles in March.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther will be taken off of the streaming service on March 3, followed by films including The Jane Austen Book Club and The Water Boy on March 7 and Eat Pray Love on March 9.

Other movies that will disappear throughout the month include Men in Black, Men in Black II, Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Charlie's Angels, Hairspray, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, P.S. I Love You, Paranormal Activity, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

On the TV side, seasons 1-4 of Being Mary Jane will be taken off of the streamer on March 17 and seasons 1-6 of The L Word will disappear on March 19.

Despite the many titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March.

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios' Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Seasons 1-6
Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
The Dark Knight
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
Wild Wild West