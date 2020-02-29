MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March 8:54 PM PST 2/29/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. Netflix is getting a head start on spring cleaning by losing a number of titles in March. Marvel Studios' Black Panther will be taken off of the streaming service on March 3, followed by films including The Jane Austen Book Club and The Water Boy on March 7 and Eat Pray Love on March 9. Other movies that will disappear throughout the month include Men in Black, Men in Black II, Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Charlie's Angels, Hairspray, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, P.S. I Love You, Paranormal Activity, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. On the TV side, seasons 1-4 of Being Mary Jane will be taken off of the streamer on March 17 and seasons 1-6 of The L Word will disappear on March 19. Despite the many titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March. Leaving March 3 Marvel Studios' Black Panther The Men Who Stare at Goats Leaving March 4 F the Prom Leaving March 7 Blue Jasmine The Jane Austen Book Club The Waterboy Leaving March 9 Eat Pray Love Leaving March 14 Men in Black Men in Black II Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: Collection 3 Leaving March 15 Coraline Leaving March 17 Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4 Leaving March 19 The L Word: Seasons 1-6 Zodiac Leaving March 24 Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Leaving March 30 Batman Begins Charlie's Angels Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle The Dark Knight Death at a Funeral Drugs, Inc.: Season 5 Hairspray Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Kill Bill: Vol. 2 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers New York Minute P.S. I Love You Paranormal Activity Small Soldiers Wild Wild West FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr