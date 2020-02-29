Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in March

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is getting a head start on spring cleaning by losing a number of titles in March.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther will be taken off of the streaming service on March 3, followed by films including The Jane Austen Book Club and The Water Boy on March 7 and Eat Pray Love on March 9.

Other movies that will disappear throughout the month include Men in Black, Men in Black II, Disney's A Wrinkle in Time, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Charlie's Angels, Hairspray, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, P.S. I Love You, Paranormal Activity, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

On the TV side, seasons 1-4 of Being Mary Jane will be taken off of the streamer on March 17 and seasons 1-6 of The L Word will disappear on March 19.

Despite the many titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service throughout the month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in March.

Leaving March 3

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Leaving March 4

F the Prom

Leaving March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Leaving March 9

Eat Pray Love

Leaving March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection: Classic: Collection 3

Leaving March 15

Coraline

Leaving March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 19

The L Word: Seasons 1-6

Zodiac

Leaving March 24

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Leaving March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

Wild Wild West