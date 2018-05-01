Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in May
Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.
Say good bye to a few classic movies. This May Netflix will be removing films like Bridget Jones's Diary, Field of Dreams and GoodFellas.
Many of the movies and TV shows that are leaving are Disney properties, including The Jungle Book and the popular Camp Rock and Cheetah Girls films.
Will Ferrell's hit comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is also being kicked off the platform.
As a number of titles are leaving, a variety of films and TV shows are being added to Netflix's library throughout the month. May's additions were just announced.
Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in May.
Leaving May 1
Bridget Jones's Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean's Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Leaving May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins Seasons 1 - 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb Seasons 1 - 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
The Secret Life of the American Teenager Seasons 1 - 5
Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso Seasons 1 - 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
Leaving May 7
The Host
Leaving May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Leaving May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book