Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in May

Take a look at the titles that will disappear from the streaming service this month.

Say good bye to a few classic movies. This May Netflix will be removing films like Bridget Jones's Diary, Field of Dreams and GoodFellas.

Many of the movies and TV shows that are leaving are Disney properties, including The Jungle Book and the popular Camp Rock and Cheetah Girls films.

Will Ferrell's hit comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is also being kicked off the platform.

As a number of titles are leaving, a variety of films and TV shows are being added to Netflix's library throughout the month. May's additions were just announced.

Take a look below at the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in May.

Leaving May 1

Bridget Jones's Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean's Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Leaving May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins Seasons 1 - 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb Seasons 1 - 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

The Secret Life of the American Teenager Seasons 1 - 5

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso Seasons 1 - 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Leaving May 7

The Host

Leaving May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book