Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in May

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is still spring cleaning into May, as the streamer announced a number of titles leaving in the upcoming month.

Films that Netflix is saying goodbye to at the beginning of the month include John Carter, Limitless and The Place Beyond Pines. On May 19, films such as The First Wives Club, It Takes Two, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Young Adult will also disappear.

Shows that will exit the streamer throughout May include seasons 1-7 of Scandal, seasons 1-8 of Royal Pains and seasons 1-3 of Bitten.

A number of movies will also be leaving the streaming service on May 31, including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Dear John, Final Destination, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, My Girl, Richie Rich and Red Dawn.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large slate of new additions set to appear in May.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in May.

Leaving May 1

John Carter

Leaving May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond Pines

Leaving May 17

Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving May 18

Scandal (Seasons 1-7)

Leaving May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25

Bitten (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere (Collection 1)

Leaving May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich