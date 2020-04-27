MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in May 4:49 PM PDT 4/27/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. Netflix is still spring cleaning into May, as the streamer announced a number of titles leaving in the upcoming month. Films that Netflix is saying goodbye to at the beginning of the month include John Carter, Limitless and The Place Beyond Pines. On May 19, films such as The First Wives Club, It Takes Two, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Young Adult will also disappear. Shows that will exit the streamer throughout May include seasons 1-7 of Scandal, seasons 1-8 of Royal Pains and seasons 1-3 of Bitten. A number of movies will also be leaving the streaming service on May 31, including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Dear John, Final Destination, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, My Girl, Richie Rich and Red Dawn. Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large slate of new additions set to appear in May. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in May. Leaving May 1 John Carter Leaving May 15 Limitless The Place Beyond Pines Leaving May 17 Royal Pains (Seasons 1-8) Leaving May 18 Scandal (Seasons 1-7) Leaving May 19 Black Snake Moan Carriers Evolution The First Wives Club It Takes Two Love, Rosie She's Out of My League What's Eating Gilbert Grape Young Adult Yours, Mine and Ours Leaving May 25 Bitten (Seasons 1-3) Leaving May 30 Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere (Collection 1) Leaving May 31 Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Dear John Final Destination The Final Destination Final Destination 2 Final Destination 3 Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Looney Tunes: Back in Action My Girl The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! Outbreak Red Dawn Richie Rich FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr