Netflix and Mediaset Reveal First 5 Films of New Partnership

The slate, co-financed by the two media giants, spans the realm of historical romance, teen dramas and sports.

Netflix and Mediaset announced their new partnership Tuesday in Rome. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi spoke to press, providing details of the new agreement, as well as the first five titles of the seven-picture deal.

As previously announced, the global streamer and Italian television group will co-finance the slate. The new films will highlight both up-and-coming directors as well as established film voices. All films will be shot by local production companies in the Italian language.

The first five films will have their world premiere on Netflix in 2020, and subsequently be aired on Mediaset linear channels free 12 months after their Netflix debut.

In the 1950s-set The Last Paradise, produced by Lebowski and directed by Rocco Ricciardulli, a farmer fights for better working conditions in a struggle that is complicated when he falls in love with the daughter of a landowner. Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio will play the lead and also produce the film, which is based on a true story.

Lucky Red’s Under the Sun of Riccione (Sotto il Sole di Riccione) will be directed by YouNuts! duo Niccolo Celaia and Antonio Usbergo. The teenage drama will follow a group on holiday on the crowded beaches of Riccione as they navigate their relationships.

Another summer coming-of-age story, Caught by a Wave (Sulla Stessa Onda), features a painful love story set in Sicily, produced by Cinemaundici and directed by Massimiliano Camaiti.

The legend of Italian soccer player Roberto Baggio will make its way to the screen in Il Divin Codino (The Divine Ponytail), produced by Fabula and directed by Letizia Lamartire.

And another sports film, Beyond the Result (Al di la’del Risultato), will explore an intergenerational friendship among ultras (organizations of fanatical soccer fans) set during the last five weeks of a soccer championship. Indigo Film will produce and Francesco Lettieri will direct.

“Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere,” said Hastings in Rome. “We will work both with new professionals — who until now have not been able to tell their stories in the world — both with known and established international actors and directors. Italy has a long cinematographic tradition and we are certain that these films will be appreciated by the global public.”