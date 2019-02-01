Sundance: Netflix Nabs 'American Factory' Doc for $3 Million

The move puts Netflix back in business with Participant Media, the company that backed the doc as well as the streamer's Oscar hopeful 'Roma.'

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert's culture clash documentary American Factory in a deal said to be worth just under $3 million.

The film kicks off in 2014, when a Chinese billionaire opened a Fuyao factory in a shuttered General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio. For thousands of locals, that meant jobs. American Factory takes audiences inside the facility to observe what happens when workers from profoundly different cultures collide.

Participant Media, which was behind last year's Sundance breakout RBG, financed America Factory.

The film came into the market with high expectations before making its world premiere at the Prospector Square Theatre on Jan. 25. Bognar and Julia Reichert's film The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant was nominated for an Academy Award.

Bognar and Reichert produced alongside Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello. Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann executive produced.

The American Factory deal marks the second of the festival for Netflix, which also scored the buzz-worthy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doc Knock Down the House.

The move puts Netflix back in business with Participant, the company that backed the streamer's Roma. That film is heading into the Academy Awards tied with The Favourite for most nominations with 10.

Submarine repped the filmmakers.