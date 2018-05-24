Netflix Nabs William Baldwin's 'Northern Rescue' Drama

'Boss' star Kathleen Robertson also stars in the family drama set in northern Canada.

Netflix is adding another action-adventure drama set in Canada's north.

After the success of the Jason Momoa-starring fur-trading drama Frontier, the streaming giant is partnering with Canadian broadcaster CBC on the family drama Northern Rescue, to star William Baldwin and Kathleen Robertson.

After the death of his wife Sarah, John West, played by Baldwin, packs up his three children and moves from their hectic urban life to his small northern hometown to take command of the local search and rescue service. Once there, the family struggles with their new surroundings, new friends and accepting Sarah’s death.

The children’s aunt (Robertson) helps John and his children heal as she copes with the loss of her sister and her desire to have a family of her own.

The series from Don Carmody Television is created by Mark Bacci, Dwayne Hill and David Cormican and will start shooting in northern Ontario in June. Netflix has had success with two other CBC dramas, Alias Grace and Anne With an E.

Robertson's TV credits include Murder in the First, Bates Motel and Boss. The Canadian actress is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Untitled Entertainment.

Baldwin, who plays Elwood on MacGyver and is set to star in Amazon Studios' Too Old to Die Young, is repped by Innovative Artists and Stride Management.

Northern Rescue is executive produced by Don Carmody, Cormican, Walsh, and Bacci, Baldwin and Hill