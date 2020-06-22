Netflix Names Rai Veteran Eleonora Andreatta VP of Italian Originals

She will join the streaming giant, which has been increasing its investment in originals in Italy and other countries, in July.

Netflix has previously said it plans to open a Rome office.



Andreatta will report to Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix’s vp for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) original series.

Meanwhile, Felipe Tewes, who has served as the global streamer’s director of Italian original series, will get a new role within Netflix that will be unveiled at a later stage.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tinny to the team as we further our long-term commitment to Italy and grow our slate of shows that are made in Italy and watched by the world," said Luegenbiehl. "Throughout her career, Tinny has championed world-class Italian storytelling, working with the best creative talent in Italy and helping to create some of the most ambitious

projects on Italian television."



At Rai, Andreatta served in a number of key roles, including head of cinema and drama programming for Rai 1 and then head of co-productions and TV series at Rai Fiction. Since September 2012, she served as director of Rai Fiction, the department in charge of producing and co-producing 500 hours of TV drama per year for the three main Rai channels and the RaiPlay on demand platform.