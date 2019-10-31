Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Here Netflix goes again. The streaming service is preparing to say goodbye to October by taking a number of movies and television shows off of its platform in November.

Mamma Mia!, Sex and the City: The Movie, The House Bunny, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Groundhog Day, As Good as It Gets and Caddyshack will be among the titles disappearing from Netflix in the coming month.

Movies perfect for Halloween including The Sixth Sense, Scream and Scary Movie 2 will be taken off of Netflix on Friday.

Blue Bloods, The Last Tango in Halifax, Nikita and The Red Road are among the television shows set to leave the streamer.

Meanwhile, films including Coco and Boyhood will disappear toward the end of the month.

Despite the number of titles leaving, Netflix has announced a bevy of new additions set to appear on the streaming service next month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix throughout November.

Leaving Nov. 1

42

300

A Dog's Life

The American

As Good as It Gets

The Bank Job

The Bishop's Wife

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

The House Bunny

Little Women

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Sixth Sense

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

Leaving Nov. 2

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

Leaving Nov. 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

Leaving Nov. 5

Blue Bloods: Seasons 1-8

Leaving Nov. 15

Continuum: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Nov. 16

Mamma Mia!

Leaving Nov. 22

Nikita: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Nov. 23

The Red Road: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Nov. 25

Boyhood

Leaving Nov. 29

Coco

Leaving Nov. 30

Life Unexpected