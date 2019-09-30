Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

As autumn fully kicks into gear, Netflix will be saying goodbye to a number of movies and TV titles throughout the month of October.

Movies including Julie & Julia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Empire Records, Obsessed, Pineapple Express and The Dukes of Hazzard will all be departing the streaming service throughout the month.

Halloween-appropriate films including Casper, Scream 4 and Gremlins will also be taken off of the streamer.

On the TV front, multiple seasons of The Carrie Diaries, Midsomer Murders and El Internado will be taken off of Netflix. Additionally, the first season of Impractical Jokers will disappear on Oct. 1.

Despite the number of titles leaving throughout the month, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service during the upcoming month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in October.

Leaving Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She's Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving Oct. 5

Despicable Me 3

Leaving Oct. 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving Oct. 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving Oct. 15

El Internado: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Oct. 20

Bridget Jones's Baby

Leaving Oct. 25

The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Oct. 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game