MOVIES

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October

4:10 PM PDT 9/30/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

As autumn fully kicks into gear, Netflix will be saying goodbye to a number of movies and TV titles throughout the month of October.

Movies including Julie & JuliaCharlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Empire Records, Obsessed, Pineapple Express and The Dukes of Hazzard will all be departing the streaming service throughout the month.

Halloween-appropriate films including Casper, Scream 4 and Gremlins will also be taken off of the streamer.

On the TV front, multiple seasons of The Carrie Diaries, Midsomer Murders and El Internado will be taken off of Netflix. Additionally, the first season of Impractical Jokers will disappear on Oct. 1.

Despite the number of titles leaving throughout the month, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service during the upcoming month.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in October.

Leaving Oct. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She's Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving Oct. 5

Despicable Me 3

Leaving Oct. 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4

Leaving Oct. 9

Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving Oct. 15

El Internado: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Oct. 20

Bridget Jones's Baby

Leaving Oct. 25

The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Oct. 29

The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game