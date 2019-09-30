MOVIES Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in October 4:10 PM PDT 9/30/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month. As autumn fully kicks into gear, Netflix will be saying goodbye to a number of movies and TV titles throughout the month of October. Movies including Julie & Julia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Empire Records, Obsessed, Pineapple Express and The Dukes of Hazzard will all be departing the streaming service throughout the month. Halloween-appropriate films including Casper, Scream 4 and Gremlins will also be taken off of the streamer. On the TV front, multiple seasons of The Carrie Diaries, Midsomer Murders and El Internado will be taken off of Netflix. Additionally, the first season of Impractical Jokers will disappear on Oct. 1. Despite the number of titles leaving throughout the month, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service during the upcoming month. Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in October. Leaving Oct. 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence All the President's Men Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Bring It On: In It to Win It Cabaret (1972) Casper Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) Cloverfield Deliverance Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood Empire Records Evolution Forks Over Knives Frances Ha Free State of Jones Get Carter Gremlins Hoosiers Impractical Jokers: Season 1 In Bruges Julie & Julia Lakeview Terrace Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19 Obsessed Pineapple Express Platoon Quiz Show She's Out of My League The Dukes of Hazzard The Nightmare The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Leaving Oct. 5 Despicable Me 3 Leaving Oct. 7 David Blaine: What Is Magic? Scream 4 Leaving Oct. 9 Little Witch Academia Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade Sword Art Online II: Season 1 Leaving Oct. 15 El Internado: Seasons 1-7 Leaving Oct. 20 Bridget Jones's Baby Leaving Oct. 25 The Carrie Diaries: Seasons 1-2 Leaving Oct. 29 The Fall: Series 1 The Imitation Game FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME YOUTUBE Katherine Schaffstall THRnews@thr.com @thr