Netflix to Open New Europe Headquarters in Amsterdam

The streaming giant is leasing more than 95,000 square feet of additional office space for its Europe, Mid-East and African operations as part of the company's ambitious global growth plans.

Netflix needs more room to grow.

Alongside new digs in Berlin, Paris and London, the streaming giant has confirmed it will be leasing additional space in Amsterdam for a new, bigger HQ for its Europe, Middle East and Africa operations.

Netflix International will take over an entire building — with around 95,600 square feet of office space — at Karperstraat 8 in Amsterdam. The company moves in on May 1, 2020.

Netflix already rents four floors in Amsterdam at Stadhouderskade 55 and offices at La Guardiaweg 68. The company will keep offices at both locations, which jointly amount to around 67,500 square feet of space. Netflix currently has 400 employees based in Amsterdam and will be able to accommodate around 800 with the new office space.

The new lease — which was first reported in local media — is in line with Netflix's ambitious plans to expand its international production operations. The company recently took out major long-term leases in Toronto with Cinespace Studios and Pinewood Toronto Studios, and in the U.K., where it inked a 10-year lease for over 165,000 square feet of soundstages at Shepperton Studios.

In addition to soundstages, Netflix has been upgrading its office space, expanding operations in London and adding new bases in Berlin and Mumbai. The company will open an office in Paris later this year or early next and has signaled interest in setting up shop in Italy as well.

International expansion is key to Netflix, which added 6 million international subscribers last quarter, compared to just 800,000 new additions in the U.S. As Netflix prepares for competition from new streaming services including Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and NBCUniversal's Peacock, the SVOD pioneer has doubled down on its globalization strategy, focusing even more effort — and money — on local original programming outside the U.S..



