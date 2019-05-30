Netflix Options Sarah Dessen YA Novels, Sets 'Along for the Ride' Adaptation (Exclusive)

Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman will produce via their Screen Arcade banner.

Netflix is stocking up on young adult source material, optioning the rights for three novels from New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen.

This Lullaby and Once and For All have been picked up by the streamer, as well as Along for the Ride, which will be the first of the three to be adapted into a feature film.

Along for the Ride follows Auden who, after he parents' divorce, will be spending a carefree summer in a charming beach town with her Dad and his new family. It's here that she meets Eli, a loner and fellow insomniac, who becomes her guide to the nocturnal world of the town.

Bright producers Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman, who have a first-look deal at Netflix, will produce via their Screen Arcade banner. Alyssa Rodrigues will executive produce.

The streamer has found success with YA adaptations like Dumplin', The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the later two of which are set for sequels.

Dessen's will soon publish her latest novel The Rest of the Story via Balzer + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books, on June 4.

The deals with Netflix were brokered by Rich Green of The Gotham Group on behalf of Leigh Feldman of Leigh Feldman Literary.