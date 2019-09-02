Netflix Orders South Korean Original Series 'Round Six'

The drama about a survival game whose winner gets $10 million will be produced by award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

Netflix has ordered South Korean original series Round Six, which will be produced by award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

It is the latest original that the streaming powerhouse is planning in the Asian market.

For Hwang, known for his local box office hit Miss Granny (2014), which has been adapted in many Asian countries, this marks the first global streaming deal. His other local Korean hits include The Fortress, a historical drama film, and Silenced. He has made a name for himself with historical fiction and heart-warming human interest comedy.

Round Six is a story about people who fail at life for various reasons, but suddenly receive a mysterious invitation to participate in a survival game to win $10 million. The game takes place at an unknown location, and the participants are locked up until there is a final winner. The story incorporates a popular Korean children’s games from the 1970s and 1980s, including one known as the "squid game." It is a type of tag game, in which players move on a squid-shaped field drawn in the dirt.

“I’m already thrilled at the prospect of introducing Round Six to a global audience through Netflix," Hwang told media in South Korea about his first-time work with the global streaming giant. "I also have high expectations for the great collaborative work I’ll be having with them.”

Round Six will be available only on Netflix worldwide, with a premiere date still to be set. Netflix director of Korean content Kim Minyoung said this summer: "Netflix started adding Korean titles three years ago and we’ve seen how that has attracted new audiences who are discovering the Netflix viewing experience for their K-drama viewing."