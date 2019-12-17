Netflix Orders Three Series From Viacom India's Tipping Point

The series add to the video giant's growing India slate and are in partnership with the digital content arm of of Viacom18 Studios.

Netflix has announced three new original series in partnership with Tipping Point, the digital content unit of Viacom18 Studios.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega explores the conflicts that emerge when a small town is identified as India’s phishing capital. She is a gritty story of an undercover cop’s journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel. Taj Mahal 1989 is a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the monument of enduring love.

While release dates for the series were not given, they will stream worldwide on Netflix.

Tipping Point was launched last year as the digital offshoot of Viacom18 Studios which is part of diversified media and broadcasting group Viacom18, the joint venture between Network18, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and Viacom Inc.

Viacom18 Studios has produced some major films such as historical epic Padmaavat and mystery thriller Andhadhun while earlier credits include the two-part epic Gangs of Wasseypur which bowed at Cannes, among other titles.

In addition to running a network of channels including MTV India, Vh1 India, Comedy Central and Hindi entertainment outlet Colors, Viacom18 also runs its digital platform Voot.

"We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere," said Netfllix director, international originals, Monika Shergill, who added, "It’s exciting to partner with Viacom18 Studios and take these gripping stories to our members across India and the world."

Viacom18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare said, "Each series is motivated by a film-scale mindset, honed over many years at Viacom18 Studios. We look forward to these distinctive series, with our trademark narratives, entertaining audiences in India and around the world."

Netflix's alliance with Tipping Point adds to its partnerships with other major players such as Dharmatic Entertainment (the recently established digital content arm of veteran Bollywood banner Dharma Productions) which has an exclusive deal with the video giant.