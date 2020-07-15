Netflix Picks Up Animated Feature 'Bombay Rose'

Writer-director Gitanjali Rao is behind the feature that was painted frame by frame.

Netflix has picked up the critically acclaimed animated feature Bombay Rose.

Writer-director Gitanjali Rao is behind the movie that is based on true events and follows a young club dancer, escaping from child marriage and living in the streets of Bombay, who must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy.

The film was the first Indian animated feature ever selected to open Venice Critics Week and has also been selected to screen at TIFF and the BFI London Film Festival and won honors at the Chicago and Mumbai film festivals.

Bombay Rose, which was painted frame by frame, will be released globally, except in China, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Said Rao, “Having struggled six years to make the film happen, I cannot be anything but immensely grateful to Cinestaan and Les Films d'Ici for supporting and making Bombay Rose and to Netflix for believing in it enough to bring it to the right audience!"

Rohit Khattar and Anand Mahindra produced the movie, with Deborah Sathe and Tessa Inkelaar exec producing.