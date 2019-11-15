Netflix Picks Up Comedy 'Most Likely To' From Charlie Kesslering After Bidding War (Exclusive)

The film will follow high school seniors who hack their yearbook to change their senior superlatives, only to wake up 20 years in the future and living out their chosen destinies.

Netflix has picked up an original comedy movie called Most Likely To from writer Charlie Kesslering, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The project from Assemble Media and Treehouse Pictures, which sold to Netflix after a bidding war with another theatrical studio, is being fast-tracked for development. The film's producers are Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman at Treehouse and Jack Heller and Scott Veltri at Assemble.

Kesslering, a former assistant to James Corden on The Late, Late Show, previously sold a comedy spec titled Turned On to 20th Century Fox that Paul Feig signed on to produce.

Treehouse Pictures is behind Netflix's hit 2018 rom-com Set It Up and is reuniting the movie's stars — Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch and writer Katie Silberman — for a new movie called Most Dangerous Game.