Netflix Picks Up Chris Evans Starrer 'The Red Sea Diving Resort'

Michael Kenneth Williams also star in the true life rescue story.

Netflix has picked up the true life drama The Red Sea Diving Resort, in a global deal that excludes China.

Chris Evans stars in the feature from writer-director Gideon Raff, along with Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman with Greg Kinnear and Sir Ben Kingsley.

The story centers on a group of Mossad agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early '80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. Evans plays Ari Kidron, the Mossad agent who leads the mission together with courageous local Kabede Bimro, played by Williams.

The Bron Studios project was produced by Aaron L. Gilbert, along with Emjag's Alexandra Milchan and Raff. Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media exec produced.

Netflix plans to release the film late in 2019.