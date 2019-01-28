Sundance: Netflix Picks Up Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' Series

The show is inspired by the real-life police investigation into the horrific and fatal gangrape of a young woman in India's capital.

Netflix has picked up Delhi Crime, a seven-part series written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta and inspired by the real-life police investigation into the horrific and fatal gang rape of a young woman in Delhi which caused national outrage in December 2012.

The series is produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures and bows at Sundance Tuesday in the Indie Episodic category. It will stream worldwide from March 22.

Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah (Monsoon Wedding) as police officer Vartika Chaturvedi with the cast including Adil Hussain (Life of Pi), Denzil Smith (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Rasika Dugal (Manto), Rajesh Tailang (Selection Day) and Yashaswini Dayama (Dear Zindagi).

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. Mehta (known for his features Amal and Siddharth), conceived the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former commissioner of the Delhi Police, who introduced him to the investigating team and offered access to hundreds of pages of legal documents that were prepared as part of the investigation.

Serving as executive producers for Golden Karavan are Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli and Sanjay Bachani. Executive producers from Ivanhoe Pictures are John Penotti, Kilian Kerwin, and Michael Hogan. Producing are Robert Friedland, Sidney Kimmel, and Brian Kornreich for Ivanhoe Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Robert Jesuele on behalf of Golden Karavan and Brian Kornreich on behalf of Ivanhoe Pictures. Golden Karavan is the recently launched Asian focused television mini-major, a partnership between Jeff Sagansky, Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Apoorva Bakshi, Pooja Kohli and Sanjay Bachani. The production company plans make a slate of 25 TV shows over the next five years.

Ivanhoe's recent projects include the Indian horror series Ghoul which streamed on Netflix while the company's upcoming projects include the feature The Sky is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra.