Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube's Modern Christmas Carol 'Humbug' (Exclusive)

The contemporary spin on 'A Christmas Carol' is getting a rewrite from Matt Ember and Tom Astle.

Ice Cube will be spending his holidays with Netflix.

Humbug, the Christmas Carol re-imagining starring Ice Cube, has been picked up by the streamer. The contemporary take on the Charles Dickens classic was originally set up at Universal, which won a four-studio bidding battle to acquire the project back in 2015.

At Netflix, Humbug, which centers on a wealthy real estate mogul who is shown a path to redemption by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, will undergo an extensive re-write from duo Matt Ember and Tom Astle. Tim Story, who was set to direct when the film was at Universal, is no longer attached.

Todd Gardner, who recently worked with Netflix on the Marlon Wayans comedy Naked, is set to produce along with Ice Cube via his Cube Vision banner.

Ember and Astle, who wrote the Steve Carell-starring Get Smart and the DreamWorks animation Home, are repped by Verve and Morris Yorn.