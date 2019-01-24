Netflix’s 'Queer Eye' Heading to Japan for Special Episodes

The Fab Five will work their makeover magic in Tokyo.

Queer Eye is going international.

Netflix is producing four special episodes set in Japan of its hit makeover show titled Queer Eye: We're In Japan!

The episodes will see the Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan head to Tokyo and work their magic on four Japanese men and women in need of a makeover. The Fab Five will also dive right into Japanese culture, food, fashion and grooming.

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever. Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country," said David Collins, creator and executive producer of Queer Eye.

Set to debut on Netflix in 2019, Queer Eye: We're in Japan! will precede season three of Queer Eye, which will be set in Kansas City, Missouri.