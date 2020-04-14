Netflix Rom-Com 'Girls & Boys' in the Works From Antoni Porowski, Kenya Barris (Exclusive)

The movie, loosely based on Porowski's experiences dating as a sexually fluid man, will be written by 'Plus One' filmmakers Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan.

Netflix is going in house for the inspiration behind a new romantic comedy.

According to sources familiar with the project, the streamer is in the works on a feature titled Girls & Boys, which is loosely based on Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man.

Porowski developed the story with Black-ish creative Kenya Barris. Barris, who has a rich overall television deal with the streamer, will produce under his banner Khalabo Ink Society.

Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan — the filmmakers behind Hulu's rom-com Plus One — have been tapped to pen the screenplay for Girls & Boys.

Rhymer and Chan, repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen, were just brought on board for New Line's romantic comedy Singles Day, with Chan set to direct and Rhymer to produce. Their other credits include writing for the Hulu series Pen 15, which earned them WGA Award nominations.

As one of the Fab Five on Netflix's Emmy-nominated Queer Eye reboot, Porowski acts as the show's food and wine expert, having recently released two cook books. He is repped by CAA.

Barris' upcoming credits include the screenplays for Paramount's Coming to America sequel and Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake. He is repped by CAA, Artists First and Morris Yorn.