Golden Globes: Netflix Crushes the Competition with 17 Film Noms

'Marriage Story' and 'The Irishman' were among the movies landing the streamer more than double the slots of its next nearest rival — including four best picture nods.

Netflix is the boss of Hollywood.

The gilded streamer walked away Monday with a staggering 17 film nominations in the 2020 Golden Globes race, running roughshod over traditional studios and indie companies in another sign of dramatically changing times for Hollywood.

It wasn't immediately clear whether 17 is a record for any one company.

The awards-hungry streamer dominated the coveted best motion picture, drama category, with three of the five drama slots going to The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes. Netflix also picked up a nom in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category for the Eddie Murphy starrer Dolemite Is My Name.

It's the first time Netflix has landed a Golden Globe best picture nomination (last year, Roma was ineligible for the best motion picture categories because it's a foreign-language film).

The streamer's overall domination in the best picture race is particularly noteworthy since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which administers the Golden Globes, is generally known for attempting to spread the wealth around among studios. Also, Netflix give its films a traditional theatrical release. That means there are no box office grosses for four of the 10 films nominated in the best picture categories on Monday.

Marriage Story led all films with six nominations. The Irishman and Sony's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood tied with five each, while The Two Popes and Warner Bros.' Joker earned four each.

The next closest company in terms of overall nominations was Sony with eight, with five going to Once Upon a Time, including for best motion picture, drama and best director (Quentin Tarantino). Sony's Little Women didn't get nominated for best motion picture, but Saoirse Ronan did nab a nom for best actress in a motion picture, drama. And Tom Hanks is nominated for best supporting actor for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Disney followed Sony with six nominations (that excludes Fox Searchlight) and dominated the best animated motion picture category with noms for Frozen 2, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.

Last year, Annapurna and Fox Searchlight swept the Globe noms with 10 each. This time out, Searchlight received a total of two nominations, both for JoJo Rabbit (best motion picture, musical or comedy and best actor). Searchlight is now part of the Disney fold but continues to release its movies separately.

Todd Phillips' groundbreaking superhero pic Joker made up four of the six noms claimed by Warner Bros., scoring nods for best motion picture, drama; best director; best original score; and best actor (Joaquin Phoenix).

Universal and Lionsgate each received five noms. Sam Mendes' World War I epic 1917, from Universal and Steven Spielberg's Amblin/Dreamworks, landed three nods, including for best motion picture, drama and best director.

Lionsgate's showing was fueled by Knives Out — which landed three nominations, including for best motion picture, musical or comedy — and Bombshell — which earned 2 noms, best actress for Charlize Theron and best supporting actress for Margot Robbie.

Among specialty distributors, Neon made the strongest showing this year with four nominations. Three of those went to filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's South Korean film, Parasite, including noms for best director, best foreign language film and best screenplay. Parasite — like Roma — wasn't eligible for a Globes best motion picture slot.

Paramount, Amazon Studios (Late Night, The Report) and United Artists Releasing/Annapurna (Booksmart, Where'd You Go Bernadette) each earned three nominations.

All three of Paramount's nominations were for Rocketman, including best picture, musical or comedy and best actor (Taron Egerton).

Focus Features, owned by Universal, also received two noms for the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet. Cynthia Erivo, who plays Harriet Tubman, is up for best actress and best original song.

