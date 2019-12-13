Netflix Seeks "Charter Specialist" to Book Private Jets

The streamer, known for its deep pockets, has received nearly three dozen applications in response to a help wanted ad looking for "someone who has a strong working knowledge of the aviation industry, private aircraft, terminals, airports and the air traffic system worldwide."

Know how to book a private jet? Good with demanding clients? Then Netflix has the job for you.

The streamer, known for its deep pockets, posted a help wanted ad on LinkedIn on Dec. 3 looking for a "Charter Specialist" to coordinate private jet travel for executives and talent.

Most studios have in-house travel experts, of course, but this might be the first to handle VIPs only.

“The perfect candidate for this role is someone who has a strong working knowledge of the aviation industry, private aircraft, terminals, airports and the air traffic system worldwide,” reads the post.

Only experienced travel experts need apply: Netflix requests that the ideal candidate have 10+ years of charter and private aviation experience and the ability to negotiate global and local/regional charter agreements.

But hurry up: Within the first week, nearly three dozen applicants on LinkedIn tossed their name into the mix. There's now more than 50.

