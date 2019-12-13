BUSINESS Netflix Seeks "Charter Specialist" to Book Private Jets 8:30 AM PST 12/13/2019 by Chris Gardner FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Netflix The streamer, known for its deep pockets, has received nearly three dozen applications in response to a help wanted ad looking for "someone who has a strong working knowledge of the aviation industry, private aircraft, terminals, airports and the air traffic system worldwide." Know how to book a private jet? Good with demanding clients? Then Netflix has the job for you. The streamer, known for its deep pockets, posted a help wanted ad on LinkedIn on Dec. 3 looking for a "Charter Specialist" to coordinate private jet travel for executives and talent. Most studios have in-house travel experts, of course, but this might be the first to handle VIPs only. “The perfect candidate for this role is someone who has a strong working knowledge of the aviation industry, private aircraft, terminals, airports and the air traffic system worldwide,” reads the post. Only experienced travel experts need apply: Netflix requests that the ideal candidate have 10+ years of charter and private aviation experience and the ability to negotiate global and local/regional charter agreements. But hurry up: Within the first week, nearly three dozen applicants on LinkedIn tossed their name into the mix. There's now more than 50. A version of this story first appeared in the Dec. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Chris Gardner Chris.Gardner@THR.com @chrissgardner