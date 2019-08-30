Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in September
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.
Netflix is preparing to shake things up as fall approaches. A number of movies and television shows will be taken off of the streaming service throughout the month of September.
The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift will all be taken off of the streaming service on Sept. 1. Other titles leaving on the first of the month include Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Hangover, Magic Mike and Disney's Mulan.
The complete series of Parenthood, Portlandia and Californication are among the TV shows that will be removed throughout the month, while the second season of The Mysteries of Laura will also be taken off.
Despite all of the titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in September.
Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in September.
Leaving Sept. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Leaving Sept. 4
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving Sept. 6
Honey 3
Leaving Sept. 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
Leaving Sept. 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving Sept. 15
Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving Sept. 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving Sept. 20
Carol
Leaving Sept. 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving Sept. 24
Portlandia: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Sept. 25
Parenthood: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Sept. 26
Bachelorette
Night School