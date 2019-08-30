Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in September

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Netflix is preparing to shake things up as fall approaches. A number of movies and television shows will be taken off of the streaming service throughout the month of September.

The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift will all be taken off of the streaming service on Sept. 1. Other titles leaving on the first of the month include Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Hangover, Magic Mike and Disney's Mulan.

The complete series of Parenthood, Portlandia and Californication are among the TV shows that will be removed throughout the month, while the second season of The Mysteries of Laura will also be taken off.

Despite all of the titles leaving, Netflix has announced a large number of new additions set to appear on the streaming service in September.

Take a look below at the movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix in September.

Leaving Sept. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving Sept. 4

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving Sept. 6

Honey 3

Leaving Sept. 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

Leaving Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving Sept. 15

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving Sept. 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving Sept. 20

Carol

Leaving Sept. 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving Sept. 24

Portlandia: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Sept. 25

Parenthood: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School