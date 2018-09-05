Germany's Christian Schwochow to Direct Two Episodes of Netflix's 'The Crown'

The German director of TV series 'Bad Banks' and 'NSU: German History X' will helm two episodes of season 3 of the hit Netflix series, which re-tells the history of Queen Elizabeth II and her royal family.

German director Christian Schwochow is taking on The Crown.

Schwochow will become the first non-British director to helm the hit royals series for Netflix, stepping behind the camera for two episodes of season 3.

Schwochow is one of Germany's most in-demand television directors. His mini-series The Tower (2012), set in communist East Germany, was a critical and ratings smash, drawing some 7.5 million viewers for public broadcaster ARD.

NSU: German History X, a three-part mini-series on the infamous neo-Nazi terrorist cell, also for ARD, sold to Netflix internationally. Most recently, Schwochow directed the series Bad Banks for ARD. The financial thriller, set in Frankfurt, won him the best director honor at the Bavarian TV awards earlier this year.





Schwochow has also directed several feature films, including November Child (2008), West (2013) and Paula (2016). He recently wrapped production on the literary adaptation Deutschstunde. The Crown will be his first English-language series. Schwochow's longterm collaborator, cameraman Frank Lamm, will lens his two episodes as director.

Netflix has not yet announced the other directors for season 3, for which shooting is already underway. British TV star Olivia Colman — currently garnering raves for her turn as the twisted monarch Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, replaces Claire Foy as an older Queen Elizabeth II in season 3. Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones) plays her royal consort, Prince Philip. Helena Bonham Carter takes over the role of Princess Margaret.

Splitting up directing duties is nothing new for The Crown. For season 2, Philip Martin, Benjamin Caron, Philippa Lowthorpe and Stephen Daldry all took turns behind the camera.

London-based Left Bank Pictures, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television Studios, is producing The Crown for Netflix. Peter Morgan, screenwriter on The Queen and Frost/Nixon, created the series.



