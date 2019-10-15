Netflix Christmas Movie Slate Gets Premiere Dates

Festive films like 'Klaus,' 'Let It Snow' and 'The Knight Before Christmas' will roll out as the streamer counts down to the holiday season.

Netflix on Tuesday offered early Christmas cheer as it unveiled its full slate of holiday films, including titles that star Rob Lowe, Vanessa Hudgens and Jason Schwartzman.

During the days that lead up to Christmas, Netflix plans to stream from Nov. 1 the African safari drama Holiday in the Wild, starring Lowe and Kristin Davis, followed Nov. 8 with Let It Snow, in which Kiernan Shipka and Isabela Merced play high school seniors who are snowbound over Christmas in a small Midwestern town.

Netflix earlier gave a sneak peek at its first animated holiday film, Klaus, which bows Nov. 17 and is voiced by Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons. Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald also lend their voices to the film.

And Netflix will start streaming The Knight Before Christmas on Nov. 21, which stars Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse; followed Nov. 28 by Holiday Rush, featuring Romany Malco as a popular New York DJ and Sonequa Martin-Green as his producer trying to rescue his career to save the holidays for four kids who are suddenly without their mother.

Netflix's countdown to the holidays on the drama front includes a Dec. 5 launch for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, starring Rose McIver, Ben Lamb and Alice Krige. As Netflix competes in the holiday film arena with Hallmark, the streamer is also set to launch the second seasons of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays from Nov. 8, and Nailed It! Holiday! from Nov. 22.