Netflix Sets Second African Original With 'Blood & Water'

'Number 37' director Nosipho Dumisa will helm the series as Netflix expands its African investment.

Blood & Water will flow on Netflix, with the streamer on Monday unveiling its second African original set for a 2020 debut.

Number 37 director Nosipho Dumisa will helm the young adult drama, which follows a teen uncovering her family's past in South Africa.

Dumisa's psychological crime film premiered at SXSW and went on to be nominated for seven South African Film and Television awards, as well as taking the Cheval Noir directing prize at Montreal's Fantasia Film Fest. She'll bring her Gambit Films producing team along, with producers Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer, lead editor Simon Beesley and co-writers and directors Daryne Joshua and Travis Taute on board.

"We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix,” said Netflix vp of international originals Kelly Luegenbiehl. "Following on the heels of Queen Sono, Blood & Water is the next step in our further investment in original African content and we're excited to explore more projects across the region."

"Gambit Films and I are so excited to be working with Netflix on this explosive young adult drama, with not only a cool look at strong female leads but also a powerful mystery at its core,” Nosipho said. “As a director who loves genre, this series combines the best of so many and isn’t shy to delve into the real issues of youth culture, whilst jam-packing it with twists that will keep viewers guessing.”

Blood & Water follows Netflix's first African original, the spy drama Queen Sono, which it announced in December.