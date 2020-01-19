Netflix, Sky Strike Multi-Year U.K. Integration Deal

The agreement extends and builds on what the companies call a "successful partnership built over the past two years."

Comcast-owned European pay TV giant Sky and Netflix early on Sunday London time unveiled a new multi-year integration deal in the U.K.

"Strengthening their successful partnership built over the past two years," they said the extended deal "will help Sky to bring customers all of the entertainment they love, all in one place." Financial terms weren't disclosed.

Following the new deal, Sky said subscribers to its high-end service Sky Q will soon also get the option to take up Netflix’s basic plan. The deal is the latest for Sky in a series of agreements with key content partners, including the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and WarnerMedia.

Sky in 2018 became the latest pay TV giant to integrate Netflix's services into its offerings in the U.K. and Ireland, allowing Sky customers to subscribe to and watch Netflix via their Sky set-up. The likes of Comcast, Charter Communications and Liberty Global had previously struck such deals believing that strategy would keep subscribers happy and therefore help retain customers. Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch in the past has often described Sky's and Netflix's offerings as complementary services.

"In one seamless service, users are able to access all the great TV and film Sky offers, including Sky original productions like the award-winning Chernobyl, great new shows like The Third Day, and returning series like Save Me Too, alongside Netflix’s original dramas, films and documentaries, which include The Witcher, The Irishman and a brand new [season] of Sex Education, which is filmed in Wales," Sky said on Sunday.

"This is a great start to what is set to be another strong year for Sky," said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky U.K. and Ireland. “Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength; we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree, and we’ll have great new and returning Sky originals too. This year, our customers will have access to even more great content – all in one place.”