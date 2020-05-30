Netflix Supports Black Lives Matter Amid George Floyd Protests

"To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," the streamer wrote.

Netflix stood in solidarity with nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd on Saturday by sharing on its social accounts the "duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."

Floyd died earlier this week after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, now charged with third-degree murder, was seen in a video kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest. His death has sparked protests across the United States over police brutality targeting African Americans.

Filmmaker Ava Duvernay applauded Netflix for its post, writing "well done."

Actress Sarah Paulson retweeted Netflix’s message, while calling on other streaming platforms, networks and studios to do the same. "SILENCE IS UNACCEPTABLE," she wrote.

Netflix's message was shared across several of the streamer's series accounts, including Never Have I Ever and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

