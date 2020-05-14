Netflix Takes Polish Tribeca Winner 'The Hater'

The drama, from 'Corpus Christi' director Jan Komasa, was released on demand in Poland after theaters shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix has taken global rights to The Hater, the Polish drama from director Jan Komasa (Corpus Christi) that won the best international narrative feature honor at this year's virtual Tribeca Film Festival.

Netflix will bow The Hater worldwide outside of Poland in July. In Poland, local distributor Kino Swiat gave The Hater a short theatrical run before quickly transitioning to an on-demand release after local cinemas shut down due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix will abide by the required theatrical window, meaning The Hater will not stream in Poland until March 2021.

The Hater, a look at online trolling and the world of social media manipulation, is Komasa's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated drama Corpus Christi, which was nominated in the best international feature film category. Komasa re-teamed with Corpus Christi screenwriter Mateusz Pacewicz on The Hater, which stars Maciej Musialowski as Tomasz Giemza, a disgraced law student who, desperate to impress his childhood friend Gabi (Vanessa Aleksander) and earn the respect of her progressive family, takes a job at a high-profile PR company. Tomek finds he excels at his job — organizing dirty political campaigns on social media — but as he gets sucked deeper into the shadowy online world, he finds his humanity slowly draining away.

The Hater was produced by Jerzy Kapuscinski and Wojciech Kabarowski for Naima Film with CanalPlus, TVN and Kino Swiat as co-producers.

Komasa's previous features include Suicide Room and Warsaw 44.



