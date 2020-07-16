Netflix Takes 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' for International Markets

The film had originally been scheduled to hit the big screen on Aug. 7

Netflix has acquired Paramount and Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run for international markets, excluding China where the streaming giant has no presence.

Domestically, the film is bypassing a theatrical release and will instead debut on premium VOD in early 2021 before soaking up an exclusive spot on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS previously said.

In Canada, the movie is understood to get a theatrical release and will then also be streaming on Netflix.

Variety was the first to report the deal.

Sponge on the Run follows SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend, Patrick Star, and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom in the first-ever all-CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s pet snail, Gary, is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate their rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.