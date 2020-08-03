Netflix in Talks to Buy Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' From Disney

The Fox 2000 adult drama is the latest Hollywood studio pic to bypass a theatrical run and head straight to streaming or PVOD amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix is closing in on a deal to buy worldwide rights to Amy Adams' The Woman in the Window from the Disney-owned 20th Century stable, sources confirm.

The Fox 2000 adult drama is the latest Hollywood studio film to bypass a traditional theatrical release and head straight for streaming or premium video-on-demand amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Midrange and smaller titles are particularly vulnerable as studios will be dealing with a backlog of tentpole fare to release on the big screen once theaters re-open.

Woman in the Window, based on the best-selling 2018 novel by A.J. Finn about an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a crime, wouldn't be a fit for Disney+.

Directed by Joe Wright, Woman in the Window is the final film from Fox 2000, a label which was disbanded when Disney closed its merger with 21st Century Fox in the spring of 2019.

The finished movie was most recently set to hit theaters on May 15, 2020, but saw its release delayed after theaters shut across the globe in March due to the pandemic. Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore also star, with Scott Rudin producing.