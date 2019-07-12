Netflix Taps BBC Studios' Jackie Lee Joe as Chief Marketing Officer

She has been chief marketing officer at BBC Studios since 2015.

Netflix has named Jackie Lee Joe, the former marketing head of BBC Studios, its new chief marketing officer, the company announced Friday.

Joe will take on the new position in September, based in Los Angeles. She succeeds Kelly Bennett, who announced his retirement from Netflix earlier this year.

Joe has been chief marketing officer at BBC Studios since 2015. She joined the company from Skype, where she was global director for audience, entertainment marketing and broadcast media. A graduate of the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales, Joe also worked for the likes of Virgin Mobile and Orange.

"Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience - making her the perfect fit as our next chief marketing officer,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “I'm excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to our members all around the world.”

Joe will oversee marketing across Netflix's global service, which now reaches 148 million subscribers in 190 countries worldwide.



