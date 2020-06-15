Netflix Taps Michelle Slavich to Lead Programming Publicity

As vp publicity, Slavich will oversee communications around the streamer's series, films and documentaries.

Publicity veteran Michelle Slavich is leaving Warner Bros. Pictures for Netflix.

In her new role as vp publicity, Slavich will oversee the communications for the streamer's series, film and documentary programming in the U.S. and Canada. She will report to Netflix communications chief Rachel Whetstone, with whom she previously worked at Google.

Content chief Ted Sarandos said in a statement, "Michelle is a respected PR leader who brings us a powerful blend of creative flair, strategic thinking, and an understanding of how to execute great campaigns at scale."

Slavich comes to Netflix from Warner Bros. Pictures, where for the last two years she served as executive vp global publicity and strategy. During her time at the studio, where she oversaw film publicity, the company nabbed multiple Oscar nominations (and one win) for A Star is Born and navigated the release of the controversial Joker, which went on to win two Oscars.

Prior to joining Warners, she was head of entertainment communications at YouTube, where she oversaw PR strategy as the company pushed into original programming and launched the subscription service now known as YouTube Premium. Slavich has also held roles at Universal Studios Home Entertainment and DreamWorks/Amblin Entertainment. She began her career at Steven Spielberg's Shoah Foundation.