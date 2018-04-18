'Downton Abbey' Creator Julian Fellowes Teams With Netflix for Soccer Origins Series

The 'Downton Abbey' creator has his next project set on soccer history.

Netflix is partnering with Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes for a new soccer origins drama. Fellowes will write the six-part drama detailing the invention of modern soccer and how it grew from a rudimentary game into the world's most popular sport with 240 million global players.

The series was announced in Rome on Wednesday morning at Netflix's See What's Next event, focusing on upcoming European series.

The streaming giant also announced a new German series The Wave, based on the 2008 hit film from Dennis Gansel.

Netflix will also have their first original from the Netherlands, announced for 2019. The unnamed series will see a group of well-off Dutch students who stumble upon a portal into a demonic world from the Dutch golden age.

Italy will see Black Moon, a 17th century set series based on women accused of witchcraft, based on an unpublished manuscript of the same name.