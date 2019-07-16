Netflix Teams with 'Blue Planet II' Creator on 'Oceans' Doc Series

Each episode of the series will focus on a different ocean.

Netflix is continuing the expansion of its natural history output, this time taking the plunge on a new documentary series examining the Earth's vast and largely unexplored waters.

Oceans (working title) is the first project from the streaming giant's deal with Freeborne Media, the production company set up by Blue Planet II creator James Honeybourne, who oversaw some 35 films during his time as an executive producer at the BBC’s Natural History Unit.

Each episode of the series will focus on a different ocean, combining the disciplines of oceanography, geography and earth sciences to experience these characteristics in new ways.

From the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, to the raging wildness of the Atlantic, from the deceptively peaceful waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans - the series will celebrate the diversity of our planet’s greatest habitats through the experiences of the remarkable creatures that live within.

Production on Oceans will begin later this year.