Netflix Unveils Cast for 'White Lines' from 'Money Heist' Creator Alex Pina

The first still from 'White Lines'

Laura Haddock stars in the Ibiza-set drama, being produced by ‘The Crown’ banner Left Bank Pictures.

Netflix has announced final casting details and the start of shooting on White Lines, the new series from showrunner Alex Pina, whose International Emmy-winning Money Heist became Netflix’s most-watched non-English language show of all time.

Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Marta Milans (Shazam!) star opposite Juan Diego Botto (Good Behavior), Nuno Lopes (Saint George), Daniel Mays (Rogue One), Laurence Fox (Victoria) and Angela Griffin (Turn Up Charlie).

Written by Pina, the show follows a woman investigating the death of her brother, a legendary DJ from Manchester, whose body turns up 20 years after he disappeared in Ibiza. The search will take her into the island’s disco scene, where she must confront her own dark side in a place where people live life to its limits.

Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto and Ashley Way are directing. The show, which will run 10 episodes of 60 minutes each, has already begun filming in Mallorca and Ibiza. Shooting will run through October.

Pina is producing with Cristina Lopez Ferraz through Vancouver Media alongside Left Bank Pictures' (The Crown) Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff, and Chris Croucher.

Pina signed an exclusive overall deal with Netflix last July also expected to include female-action drama Sky Rojo. Money Heist’s third season will premiere July 19.