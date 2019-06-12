Netflix Unveils First Footage of First Animated Feature 'Klaus' at Annecy

The film used 'Apocalypse Now' and 'Breaking Bad' as influences in creating a new animation technique.

Netflix unveiled footage from its first animated feature, the upcoming Christmas tale Klaus, during a Work In Progress session at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Despicable Me's Sergio Pablos was on hand to present the first scenes from the new film. Norm Macdonald has been added to the previously announced cast of the Santa origin tale, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack and J.K. Simmons, set to drop this Christmas. He showed nine key scenes and several sketches to audiences in Annecy.

The scenes show a young snowy Scandinavia to open a post office. Production designer Szymon Aleksander Biernacki called it “a corrupted version of an Icelandic village on steroids.”

The postman soon sees a way out of the village by hustling letters from children schoolyard pusher-style and goes on to inadvertently create a mythology along the way.

The Madrid-based team developed a new 2-D drawing and layering process to create the moody look of the film – and said he drew inspiration from some unexpected sources including Apocalypse Now and Breaking Bad for key scenes.

Pablos said he bristled against the ubiquity of 3-D in animation and set out to revive the hand-drawn medium. “The goal is not to bring 2D back but to bring it forward,” he said of developing the new layering technique. The process retains the “little imperfections that give it charm.”

Syzmon said that the technique was created because “3-D looks washed out, and something is lost through machinery. We wanted to avoid that.” The team explained the process in depth, which involves layering several differently colored cells.

The streamer is planning an Oscar-qualifying run for the film, which is its first feature since it launched the division last year.