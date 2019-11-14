Netflix Will Amend 'The Devil Next Door' After Poland's Criticism

The Polish prime minister accused the documentary series of historical inaccuracies.

Netflix will make amendments to its documentary series The Devil Next Door following criticism from Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who pointed to historically false maps of Poland featured in the series.

In a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, published on the prime minister's Facebook page earlier this week, Morawiecki said The Devil Next Door shows a map that "falsely places several German Nazi concentration camps in modern-day Poland's borders."

Reacting to Morawiecki's criticism, Netflix said it will add explanations of the maps used in the series.

"We are hugely proud of The Devil Next Door and stand by its filmmakers, their research and their work," reads Netflix' statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. "In order to provide more information to our members about the important issues raised in this documentary and to avoid any misunderstanding, in the coming days we will be adding text to some of the maps featured in the series."

"This will make it clearer that the extermination and concentration camps in Poland were built and operated by the German Nazi regime who invaded the country and occupied it from 1939-1945," the statement continues.

Premiered on Nov. 4, The Devil Next Door centers on the trial of war criminal John Demjanjuk, a notorious guard in the SS and at Nazi-operated death camps such as Sobibor and Treblinka.