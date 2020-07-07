Netflix's Adam Sandler Movie 'Hubie Halloween' Plans Film Shoot in L.A.

The upcoming film, directed by Steven Brill, is planning a day of pick-up shots in the city on July 11 amid a surge of COVID cases.

As Hollywood attempts to restart production after the widespread COVID-related shutdown, one Netflix film has solidified plans to shoot in Los Angeles this coming weekend.

The streamer's upcoming Adam Sandler movie Hubie Halloween is slated to shoot a day of pick-ups on Saturday, July 11. According to a source, the scenes center on Julie Bowen, who stars in the comedy along with Sandler, Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis and Kenan Thompson.

The bulk of the movie — directed by Mr. Deeds' Steven Brill and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy — was already shot in Massachusetts in July of last year, jumping around to different cities including Salem, Marblehead and Wenham. Shooting had almost wrapped on the film when the virus took hold in the U.S. and productions were forced to shut down.

An insider says the small production team all got COVID-19 tests done yesterday (July 6) and were told to quarantine for the rest of the week until Saturday's shoot. The filming is cleared to take place as California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light to the entertainment industry to start up production again on June 12.

California, however, has pulled back on some of its recent reopenings, including bars, restaurants and other indoor businesses, as the state and specifically Los Angeles have seen a new surge in COVID-19 cases. As of July 5, California had 271,684 total cases, with Los Angeles County continuing to break records with its number of reported cases (3,184 from July 3 alone.)

In Hubie Halloween, Sandler's latest feature in his multipicture deal with the streamer, the Uncut Gems actor stars as Hubie Dubois, a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer who despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, (and its legendary Halloween celebration) is mocked by kids and adults alike.