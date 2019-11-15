U.K. Producer of Netflix's 'Amazing Interiors' Sold for $30 Million

CEO Sam Barcroft will stay in place and oversee day-to-day operations of the factual production firm after its takeover by print and online publisher Future.

U.K. print and online publisher Future said Friday it has agreed to acquire Barcroft Studios, the producer of Netflix's Amazing Interiors, for £23.5 million ($30 million).

The factual production firm also makes Facebook Watch’s Most Incredible Homes and The Day the Dinosaurs Died for BBC Two. CEO Sam Barcroft will stay in place and oversee day-to-day operations with COO Caspar Norman and chief creative officer Alex Morris.

Future will tap into Barcroft Studios to create original TV programming and video for the company's special interest publications, such as Total Film, PC Gamer, Music Week, Future Music and Gizmodo UK.

The sale of Barcroft Studios, which was originally called Barcroft Media, is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Britain's Channel 4 acquired a small stake in Barcroft via its Indie Growth Fund a few years ago.

"We’re delighted to join one of Britain’s most successful media companies," said Barcroft. "Future’s stable of media brands is rapidly evolving across digital, e-commerce and events." He added: "Combining this with our expertise in the creation and distribution of amazing TV and video is an exciting proposition, enabling us to supersize our offering to broadcast, VOD and social media partners."

Said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future: :Barcroft Studios are innovative TV and digital video producers who understand how to build communities at scale around content. With this acquisition we see a fantastic opportunity to further innovate across our diverse media portfolio. The opportunity to bring Barcroft Studios’ own IP, huge audiences and their team’s production expertise alongside our fantastic editorial content and brands, leveraging them into TV and video is an exciting step forward."

